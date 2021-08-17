Every North Carolina county now in red on CDC’s COVID-19 spread map

(WGHP) — Every North Carolina county is now in the red category on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 community spread map.

The state is among several in the country, most of which are in the South, where every single county is red.

The CDC’s map breaks down community transmission rates into low (blue), moderate (yellow), substantial (orange) and high (red).

On Tuesday, 3,575 new daily cases were reported in the state, with a 13.5 percent daily percent positive rate, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

There are currently 2,828 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina.

DHHS says 58 percent of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, with 63 percent of adults having at least one dose.

U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country, according to the Associated Press.