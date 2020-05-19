Events centers in the Piedmont Triad work to reopen safely

As state officials continue the process of reopening North Carolina, many are wondering when people be able to see shows and concerts again.

A team of different venue operators from Raleigh to Charlotte and even in the Piedmont Triad are working with state officials to begin figuring out how people can get some entertainment again safely.

The NC Live Coalition was just announced on Tuesday.

The team of venues include the Tanger Center and Greensboro Coliseum facilities. They’re all in the early stages of working on how to reopen venues.

“All of us hate to see empty seats. For months we’ve had our venues empty. And then to realize we have a chance to do something really good for our state, is a wonderful thing,” said Tom Gabbard, the president of Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in Charlotte.

It’s a joint effort between performing venues all across North Carolina to keep the arts alive.

Gabbard says the NC Live Coalition is working with the government on how to open the curtains once again.

“They understand all of these venues and their programs are different. So the solutions are going to be different,” he said.

That could mean staggered arrival times and more cleaning and disinfecting.

Gabbard says they’ve been studying how centers in South Korea have been managing sold-out shows throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic.

“They’ve done that without social distancing. They still have the theaters full. There, everybody wears a mask, including the musicians in the pit,” he said. “They have special measures like universal masking. Like temperature checks and filling out a small questionnaire.”

The coalition is also working on how to protect production staff and performers.

“So that performers know the stage crew has been tested, and there’s an extra measure of safety created for the performers to get them to go out on tour,” Gabbard said.

The problem is a lot of national concerts and Broadway tours have cancelled some of their upcoming dates.

Testing out these new ideas will depend on artists and the audiences.

“I think some of this is generational. Some of the younger artists are more game to go out on tour than older artists. That’s just a fact of life,” Gabbard said. ”I think we may find that’s the case with audiences…that younger audiences are more game to come out than older audiences.”

FOX8 is told that it’s a possibility outdoor venues will start having events quicker than indoor venues because health officials do say it’s safer for people to be outside.

FOX8 reached out to representatives for the Tanger Center and Greensboro Coliseum and was told they don’t know when they will reopen, and they’re still in the early discussion stages for potential procedures and policies.