EMTs and paramedics to assist Triad health departments with COVID-19 vaccination

As thousands roll up their sleeves across the Triad for the COVID-19 vaccine, some health departments plan to use EMTs, paramedics, and possibly firefighters to help with administration.

“We are using everybody and anybody that we can to really get boots on the ground to make this happen,” said Don Campbell, Guilford County’s Emergency Management Director.

He explained that the majority of vaccines given Monday and Tuesday will be administered by public health nurses, but said that could change as the need increases.

“We basically have to plan for doubling our capacity in 21-28 days to get the initial shot and the booster shot, so we may see a lot more involvement of our EMTs and paramedics in that second phase as we work to do both initial and booster shots to make sure we have the right resources,” Campbell added.

In Alamance County, a Burlington Firefighter assisted in vaccinations Thursday. Forsyth County Health Officials say EMS has helped vaccinate first responders and patients in 85 long-term care facilities.

Paramedics and firefighters in Randolph County are helping in other ways, like monitoring people for any potential side effects after they receive an injection.

“We’ve been working with our paramedics, who for years have been giving flu shots, and first started giving vaccines during the H1N1 pandemic,” Campbell said.

Ross Neugeboren, president of the Guilford County Professional Fire Fighters and Paramedics, said Thursday he wasn’t aware of any plans for EMTs to participate in vaccination.

“We stand ready at this moment, we’re a turnkey operation, when vaccines are available to us, we can go out immediately and start vaccinating,” he said.

Neugeboren said he’s encouraged by vaccine sign-ups in the Triad, which will ultimately ease the strain on health care workers and first responders.

“It is going to make sure that the people who have chronic conditions, who to this day require our assistance and require our care, are going to be able to get the care that they need,” he said.