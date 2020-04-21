Employees at 5 North Carolina food processors have COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina health officials say five food processing facilities in the state are each experiencing multiple cases of COVID-19 among employees.

A news release from state health and agriculture officials on Tuesday said there are outbreaks of two or more positive cases in five food processing facilities in Bladen, Chatham, Duplin, Lee and Robeson counties.

The release didn’t name the plants.

The state news release said that the plants are doing temperature checks, providing personal protective equipment and encouraging social distancing when possible.

State and local health officials are also offering technical assistance and on-site visits.