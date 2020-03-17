Employee at Syngenta in Greensboro tests positive for coronavirus

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- An employee at Syngenta in Greensboro has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Paul Minehart, head of North American corporate communications.

"The individual has been isolated and is doing well with minor symptoms," Minehart said. "Others that were in contact with this individual at our site have been identified and are in self-isolation with regular medical contact."

Syngenta, located on Swing Road, says the company continues to monitor the situation closely and prioritizes employees' health.

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

