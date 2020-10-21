Elon University reports COVID-19 clusters; cases linked to social gatherings

ELON, N.C. — Elon University reported 12 positive cases on Wednesday, as well as three additional clusters of cases, according to the school website.



The three clusters (five connected positive cases within a 14-day period) are connected to Phi Mu sorority, Carolina Hall, and Barney Hall.



A statement on the website said, “These cases and clusters have been linked through social gatherings—social contact without a mask and not socially distanced—which have enabled the spread of the virus on campus.”

“With only five weeks to go in the semester, we cannot let down our guards or engage in social contact that fuels virus spread. We all know the steps that allow us to protect each other, disrupt the spread, and continue our semester: Wear your mask whenever you are away from your home or personal office, stay physically distanced from others and limit your close personal connections.”

“As predicted in our campus notice prior to the weekend, Elon has moved to Level 2 – Moderate Alert, based on campus data and the rising disease spread in Alamance and Guilford counties.”