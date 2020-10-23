Elon University moves to ‘Level 3 High Alert’ amid coronavirus surge

ELON, N.C. — Elon University announced on Friday it has moved to “Level 3 High Alert” amid the current coronavirus surge.

The university sent the following message to the Elon University community:

As mentioned yesterday, we continue to identify additional cases from clusters in our current surge and are now moving to Level 3 – High Alert. Today’s numbers are a bit complicated. Of the 44 new cases, a number are the result of delayed reporting by students, and 35 cases are connected to existing or new clusters. In anticipation of this shift, yesterday we announced actions associated with the current social hiatus.

New clusters

With these new cases, the Alamance County Health Department will also be reporting to the state three new clusters of positive cases associated with Delta Delta Delta sorority, Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority, and Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.

Most of the active cases currently on the COVID-19 dashboard, are connected to one of the eight clusters reported in the past week, including one of those clusters that is also connected to an event at a local off-campus bar. These numbers are extremely concerning and show how isolated cases spread through social contact can impact entire groups. There are important lessons to learn here: If you are in a social or residential group, NOW is the time to reflect on the nature of your shared activities. Wearing a mask, physically distancing, and limiting contacts are the best tools to mitigate virus spread.

Increased and required testing

In order to find undetected cases, tomorrow and all next week we will expand surveillance testing to at least 2,000 students, with a priority on students in residential environments and student groups where the cases have appeared. This effort will help us to disrupt the spread of the virus by identifying more cases and moving students into isolation or quarantine.

Reporting positive test results

While today’s number of cases is a new daily high, we are especially disappointed that some of today’s cases are positive test results that were not reported to the university for several days. Some students had left the county to be tested by an off-campus provider and had not disclosed their positive test results. This puts all members of our community at risk, violates the Healthy Elon Commitment and presents major challenges for Elon operations.

Any student who receives a positive test result that they believe may not have been reported to the university by the county health department should upload a copy of their positive test result to their Phoenix Health portal or send directly to the University’s medical director, Dr. Ginette Archinal, at garchinal@elon.edu. If you get a positive test result, immediate notification is essential so we can take steps to support you and protect the campus community

