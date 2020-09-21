Elon University enters ‘high alert’ status after spike in coronavirus cases

ELON, N.C. — Elon University is asking the campus community to “limit everyday activities” as the university reports a rise in coronavirus cases.

Elon University says it is now in “Level 3 High Alert” status on its four-level alert system. That means “Many cases, including community spread with some undetected cases.”

The community is asked to “limit everyday activities to increase safety.”

Since Aug. 14, the university reports 123 cumulative cases, including 64 residential students and 55 non-residential students.

The university estimates at 88 cases are currently active, and 241 students are in isolation, as of Monday.

After days of reporting no more than five new daily cases, the university reported 25 new cases Thursday, 32 new cases Friday, 12 new cases Saturday and 10 new cases Sunday.