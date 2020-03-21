Elon student who was studying in Europe diagnosed with coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELON, N.C. -- An Elon University student who was studying in Europe has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the university.

The student came back to the U.S. on March 12, went directly home and did not come to campus.

Alamance County officials released a statement Saturday, reporting the county's second case of coronavirus.

The full statement is provided below:

"On March 21, Alamance County Health Department received notification of their second positive case of COVID-19. The affected individual has been in isolation while tests were pending and will remain in isolation for the duration of illness. The individual is doing well and complying with all control measures set forth by the Health Director. The individual has not traveled outside of North Carolina and has no known contact to a previous case. To protect the individual’s privacy, no further information about them will be released. The Health Department urges individuals to take the following standard precautions to help protect themselves and others from this respiratory illness: o Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time

o Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

o Avoid close contact with people who are ill & stay at home if you are sick

o Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze

o Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose

o Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched

o Have a plan in case you need to miss work or other responsibilities due to personal illness or to

care for a sick family member

o People over 65 or who have chronic health conditions or with compromised immune systems are at highest risk of severe illness from the virus, and are advised to avoid large gatherings The Alamance County Health Department will transition at this time from notification via press release to updating our website and social media with the NC DHHS COVID-19 Case Counts website. Alamance County residents are encouraged to use reputable sources of information to learn more about COVID-19 such as the CDC or NC DHHS. Alamance County residents may also contact the Alamance County COVID-19 Call Center at (336) 290-3061 for general questions regarding COVID-19, and visit Alamance County Government social media accounts for updates as well."