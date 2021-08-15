Eligible patients can now receive 3rd dose of COVID vaccine at Triad pharmacies

(WGHP) — Eligible patients will now be able to receive a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Piedmont pharmacies.

CVS released the following statement to FOX8:

We are prepared to begin administering a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday (8/14) to eligible immunocompromised patients according to guidelines shared today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). We strongly encourage eligible patients to schedule an appointment for a third dose at CVS.com. Patients will be able to begin scheduling vaccination appointments on CVS.com starting on Saturday morning. Patients will be required to attest to their eligibility during the scheduling process and at the time of receiving their vaccination.

Walgreens is also administering a third dose to certain immunocompromised people at locations nationwide, following Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to a Walgreens news release.

People recommended for additional vaccination include those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, including people undergoing cancer treatment, stem cell or organ transplant recipients, people living with HIV or those who are receiving immunosuppressive treatments.

Same-day appointments will be available on a walk-in basis at select Walgreens stores. Patients should bring their vaccination record to appointments and will be required to attest to their eligibility.

The additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine should be the same vaccine as the initial series, when possible, and administered at least four weeks after completing the primary regimen.

Patients must be 18 or older to receive the Moderna vaccine or 12 and older to receive the Pfizer vaccine.