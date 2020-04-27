Elderly NC veteran caught in healthcare fight dies from COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — An 88-year-old Korean War veteran, whose family fought to prevent him from being kicked out of his care facility, has died from COVID-19, according to the man’s granddaughter.

“The hospital allowed my mom and I to be there as he was taken off [the] ventilator and passed on,” said Kelly Wimmer.

The family of Air Force veteran Sanford Hummel turned to FOX 46 for help last month after Autumn Care of Cornelius tried to evict Hummel over a Medicare payment dispute. The family said they were not equipped to properly care for Hummel and worried he would be tossed onto the street in the middle of a pandemic.

The best and safest plan, the family felt, was to keep Hummel inside.

“He’s like, ‘If I get this COVID-19…I’ll die,’” Hummel’s daughter, Andrea Gorman, recalled him saying.

FOX 46 contacted Senator Thom Tillis’ office and staff intervened. An elder care attorney offered to represent the family for free in response to our reports.

Following that, Medicare announced Hummel could stay an extra 100 days.

“Very happy about that,” said Hummel in a phone interview with FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant on April 3. “Now I get to stay. It’s a really good feeling because I didn’t really have any place to go.”

“Thank you,” he added.

At some point, an outbreak of COVID-19 spread at the facility. Hummel’s family was told he tested positive last week. They say they learned only after Hummel was being rushed to the hospital for low oxygen levels and trouble breathing, Wimmer said.

Hummel passed away Monday morning.

“Thank you so much for fighting for him,” Wimmer told FOX 46 in a text message.