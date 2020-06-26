East Greensboro Now forum aims to uncover the impacts of the pandemic on the community

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A local development corporation held a forum centered around how the current pandemic has impacted the East Greensboro community.

Tuesday night, members from East Greensboro Now invited community partners and the public to listen in on a forum centered around current topics of the pandemic via video chat.

“One of the things we want to do as a community development corporation reaches out to the community and understand what the needs are in the community. We can anticipate those, but it’s better hearing from our community,” said Mac Sims, East Greensboro Now president.

Sims told FOX8 that 68% of people in Greensboro are African American, a group that has already been affected by COVID-19 at a disproportionate rate. Sim’s and his team created this forum to find out those problems and to connect residents with community partners like UNC Greensboro, Greensboro Housing Coalition, Guilford County Workforce Development and medical facilities that can help with testing.

One of the organization’s concerns for the East Greensboro community is the impact this pandemic will have on this community when it comes to paying rent and avoiding evictions. They’re bracing themselves for a wave of upcoming evictions. Those concerns are amplified by statistics shared during the forum showing 30% of Americans have already missed June payments.

“We know that COVID-19 impacts jobs. It impacts housing and impacts the safety and testing. We realized all of those things are necessary so to be able to ease that scenario,” said Sims.

Medical experts in the East Greensboro area also shared tips for keeping safe during this pandemic like getting tested, providing testing opportunities and going over how wearing masks and social distancing will continue to help control the spread of the virus.

The forum ended with a Q&A session giving people hope to make it through this difficult time.

“The bottom is how do we help you in this community grow and keep healthy,” said Sims.