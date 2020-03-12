Durham resident tests positive for COVID-19 marking 9th case in NC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County Public Health officials say a Durham resident tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus) while out of the state.

Officials say the resident will remain in isolation.

The individual did not have close contact with other Durham County residents while symptomatic.

Earlier Wednesday, an eighth NC resident tested positive for COVID-19.

“The person is doing well and is isolating at home.” the news release said.

This eighth case is related to the traveler from Indiana who visited Biogen in Raleigh last week, the release said. The Wake County Public Health Division is now working to determine the patient’s close contacts, which the Center for Disease Control defines as being within about 6 feet of an infected person for 10 minutes or longer.

Health officials said on Monday that five people in Wake County tested presumptive positive for coronavirus after attending a Biogen conference in Boston during the last week in February.

