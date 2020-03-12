Duke University suspends all athletics indefinitely over coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke University is suspending athletics indefinitely, according to a news release.

"During this unpredictable time, Duke Athletics fully supports all measures to protect the health and welfare of the Duke family and beyond," Director of Athletics Kevin White said in a statement. "While we understand this may be daunting to many, please know that this decision is entirely in the best interest of all student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans."

The suspension applies to all athletic competitions and practices, as well as any cam,ps and clinics sponsored by Duke's intercollegiate athletic programs.

"We are taking this action to protect the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and others who are essential to these activities," Duke President Vincent E. Price said. "I know it is a great disappointment to our student-athletes and coaches, whose hard work and dedication to their sports and Duke is inspirational to so many, but we must first look out for their health and well-being. This is clearly an unprecedented moment for our university, our region and the wider world. As we take steps to confront the spread of this virus, I'm grateful for the cooperation and support of the entire Duke community."

