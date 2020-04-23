Duke Energy asking customers to be aware of scammers threatening to disconnect service

Duke Energy officials released a statement Thursday asking people to be mindful of scammers who are targeting customers by saying their service will be disconnected and asking for immediate payment.

The full statement is provided below:

“Be aware of scammers, who continue to target customers, threatening disconnection of service and asking for immediate payment over the phone. Duke Energy never asks for personal information over the phone or demands payment using money orders or gift cards. At this time, Duke Energy will not disconnect any customer’s service for non-payment, in order to give customers experiencing financial hardship extra time to make payments. The company also waived late payment fees and fees for returned payments for its millions of electric and natural gas customers across its service territories beginning Saturday March 21 until the national state of emergency is lifted. For residential customers, the company also waived fees for credit and debit card payments.”

You can visit the Duke Energy website for additional information.