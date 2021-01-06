Drone video shows long lines as people wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Cars lined the road as people waited for their opportunity to get the coronavirus vaccine in Burlington.
The Alamance County Health Department entered Phase 1b with the state, meaning people ages 75 and older can now get the coronavirus vaccine.
Vaccinations are happening at the Career and Technical Education Center in Burlington through January.
The county plans to continue vaccinating people included in Phase 1a, and those within the first group of Phase 1b have made appointments to receive the vaccine.
