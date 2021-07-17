Drivers face pricier fill-ups as jump in demand for gas runs up against lagging supply

FILE – In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, file photo, the gasoline prices are displayed on a sign as motorists head east along a frontage road parallel to Interstate 70 to get an early start on the Fourth of July holiday weekend near Golden, Colo. Drivers are facing pricier fill-ups as more people hit the road for work, travel and other activities that the virus pandemic halted. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Drivers are facing pricier fill-ups as more people hit the road for work, travel and other activities that the virus pandemic halted.

The jump in demand for more gasoline is running up against lagging supply as the energy industry slowly ramps up after more than a year of production and staff cuts.

The prices are especially painful for drivers who just a year ago saw average gas prices fall to their lowest point since 2016 but couldn’t go far because of the virus pandemic.

The supply and demand disconnect is being exacerbated by a busier summer travel season.