Drive-in movie theaters are making a comeback thanks to the coronavirus

Drive-in movie theaters are making a comeback.

The outdoor venues have been popping up all over the country in recent weeks.

Local small business owners have been reopening old drive-ins or building makeshift theaters in parking lots.

Food truck vendors have been selling burgers, hot dogs and more at some of the drive-ins as well.

One outdoor theater in New York reportedly sold out in three minutes after posting the tickets online.

Most of the venues are showing previously released family friendly movies.