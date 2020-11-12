Dr. Mandy Cohen ‘flattered’ to be under consideration for next US Health and Human Services Secretary in Biden administration

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the secretary of North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, responded to reports that the Biden administration is considering her for the role on the federal level.

On Thursday, Cohen was asked asked for her response during a news conference.

“I am committed to the people of North Carolina, and it’s a privilege to serve in public service at this important time in our state’s history, our nation’s history,” she said. “I’d be honored to serve here in North Carolina or at the federal level if that is an opportunity.”

She added that she has not been contacted by President-elect Joe Biden’s team.

“I think it is a recognition of the hard work that we have been doing in North Carolina even before COVID that I’m considered among the list though, so I am flattered for that,” Cohen said.

Cohen is largely considered one of the top candidates to be the next Health and Human Services Secretary in Biden’s administration.

“Let me just say, on behalf of Dr. Cohen, she is doing an amazing job here. We are fortunate she agreed to come and join my administration in 2017. But, I think she is keeping her head down and doing what she needs to do to move our state forward,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement. “And I think one of the reasons why she would be considered, and I know that her name is all over the news, one of the reasons she would be considered is because of the fact that North Carolina has done well and has done things we need to do to create a positive response.”