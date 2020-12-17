Dozens of Piedmont Triad schools to begin using COVID-19 rapid tests as part of NC pilot program

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — More than 60 Piedmont Triad schools are taking part in a pilot program to get rapid COVID-19 tests into school facilities.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is working with 17 school districts and 11 charter schools across the state.

This new program aims to slow the spread of COVID-19 by quickly identifying students and staff who may have the virus, especially after the holiday season.

“This program gives us another tool in our toolkit to slow the spread of COVID-19 across our state and to keep children in the classroom, which we know is vital not only to their academic growth but also to their health and emotional development,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen. “We will learn from these pilot schools and plan to expand the program early next year. We are thankful to the local education agencies and local health departments in the pilot program for their partnership in these efforts.”

The state specifically chose schools and districts offering full in-person instruction or hybrid remote and in-person instruction.

Each of the selected schools received more than 50,000 federally-funded rapid antigen tests. The tests will be used by students and staff who have COVID-19 symptoms or who are close contacts of someone who has tested positive.

Schools in the pilot will use the Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen test card, which uses a nasal swab to detect COVID-19 and provides results in 15 minutes without laboratory processing. The swab must be performed by trained personnel.

The state selected 61 schools in the Piedmont Triad, including the N.C. Leadership Academy in Forsyth County, 33 schools with Alamance-Burlington School System, three schools with Elkin City Schools, four schools with Mount Airy City Schools and 20 schools with Surry County Schools.

Below is the full list of participating schools and districts by county:

Alamance County: Alamance-Burlington School System (33 locations)

Albemarle County: Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies (1 location)

Bladen County: Emereau Bladen Charter School (1 location)

Buncombe County: Asheville City Schools (11 locations), Buncombe County Schools (44 locations), Francine Delany Charter School (1 location)

Cabarrus County: Cabarrus Charter K-12 (2 locations), Cabarrus County Schools (6 locations), Kannapolis City Schools (2 locations)

Catawba County: Catawba County Schools (29 locations), Hickory Public Schools (9 locations), Newton Conover City Schools (6 locations)

Durham County: Central Park School for Children (1 location), Healthy Start Academy (1 location)

Forsyth County: NC Leadership Academy (1 location)

Gaston County: Gaston County Schools (1 location)

Harnett County: Harnett County Schools (28 locations)

Johnston County: Johnston County Public Schools (1 location)

Lenoir County: Lenoir County Public Schools (17 locations)

Lincoln County: Lincoln Charter School (2 locations)

Madison County: Madison County K-12 Public Schools (6 locations)

Mecklenburg County: Lake Norman Charter (1 location), Sugar Creek Charter School (1 location), UpROAR Leadership Academy (1 location)

Surry County: Elkin City Schools (3 locations), Mount Airy City Schools (4 locations), Surry County Schools (20 locations)

Wilson County: Wilson County Schools (2 locations)