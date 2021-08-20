Don’t panic if you’ve misplaced your COVID-19 vaccine card, there are easy steps to take to get a new one

(WGHP) — So you’re fully vaccinated! But as things begin requiring proof of vaccination you realize…you can’t find the little card they gave you!

If it seems like a disaster, it’s not. You can call your vaccine provider and ask for a replacement card, no sweat!

However, if you’re in a bit more of a hurry, many North Carolinians should be able to get their vaccine proof online.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website, people can access their vaccine information via the North Carolina COVID-19 Vaccine Portal, if they provided an email address to their provider and got vaccinated with a North Carolina provider.

You can print off proof of vaccination from the Vaccine Portal. The printout does count as a valid replacement card.

If you received your vaccination through a federal provider or a pharmacy working with the federal vaccination programs, you’ll have to call your provider directly for a replacement.

If you got your vaccination through a North Carolina provider but do not see your information online, you can always contact your local health department for more information. If you don’t remember what provider you got your vaccine through, your local health department may be able to help with that as well.

Your vaccine card is important, but if you lose it, it’s not the end of the world. Print off a new one at home or have a copy mailed to you.

After that, making photocopies and keeping your vaccination card somewhere safe is a good way to avoid hassle down the road.