Dog rescue names pets after health heroes and essential workers

Coronavirus

A dog rescue group is honoring health care workers and essential workers on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus.

“Hearts and Bones” is naming all of its dogs after doctors, nurses and police officers.

The nonprofit organization which is based in New York City and Texas is collecting names for the rescue dogs.

They are asking people in their community to nominate their own heroes battling the pandemic.

Some dogs already named include “Nurse Ali” and “Medic Montesino.”

You can nominate someone by going to the group’s Instagram page.

