Dog in SC tests positive for COVID-19 virus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) — A dog in Charleston, South Carolina, has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans.

The dog testing positive marks the first confirmed detection of SARS-CoV-2 in an animal in South Carolina.

On July 9, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the virus in the dog.

The dog, an 8 or 9-year-old shepherd mix, was tested by a private veterinarian after one of the dog’s owners was confirmed to have COVID-19, according to Dr. Boyd Parr, the Clemson livestock poultry health director and state veterinarian.

A release from Clemson University says the dog had a chronic health condition.

“Based on current knowledge, there continues to be no evidence that pets play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to people,” Parr said. “It remains a good idea to restrict contact with your pets and other animals, just like you do with other people, if you are infected with COVID-19 in order to protect them from exposure to the virus as recommended by the CDC.”

Parr said the dog was euthanized due to his chronic condition.