Doctor’s office making home visits to bring food, hope to patients in the Triad

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Most doctors' offices are a little bit more empty now, as people begin to take their appointments via telemedicine or video chat due to coronavirus concerns.

But one Piedmont doctor realized while his patients are stuck at home, they need his help more than ever.

Dr. Imran Haque, of Horizon Internal Medicine, and his staff, know that what's best for their patients is to stay at home and stay safe.

That means venturing out for food and medicine isn't doable right now.

They're redefining "home care" and are delivering snacks and hope to their patients' front doors.

Dressed in black scrubs, Scott Diciuccio is making a house call in Randolph County.

He's bringing a bag filled with snacks to patients like Susan Thompson.

"Oh macaroni and cheese, I love macaroni and cheese," she exclaimed when she opened the bag.

She, like many others, are scared to leave their homes right now.

"[I'm] terrified because of all of the stuff that's wrong with me, I could die if it get [coronavirus]. I'm terrified of it," Thompson said.

FOX8 was with Diciuccio as he delivered her special package from Dr. Haque and the staff at the clinic.

"It makes me feel real good that someone cares, you know?" Thompson said.

That's why they're doing it.

"These patients are kind of part of this Horizon family. Just knowing they're not able to get these things. I just thought someone needed to step up for these patients and for the people in the community," Haque said.

The staff started making these deliveries on Tuesday after trying to figure out how they could help their patients from afar.

"We're trying to fill the void for these patients that are really kind of stuck and don't have anyone to turn to," Haque said.

The goodies are greeted with smiles and excitement.

"I had one patient even hug me, after I told her not too," Diciuccio laughed. "But that's our patients. They love us and we're all family."

But it's more than just the food that people look forward to. It's the company.

"I get to talk to them and I won't be so lonely for a few minutes," Thompson said. "I can talk to [my dog], but she doesn't talk back. It ain't the same."

Around dinnertime, the staff from Horizon Internal Medicine is also picking up food donated by local restaurants like Cafe Pasta and Crazy Crab in Greensboro, so that patients can have hot meals for dinner.

FOX8 is told the group is also expanding their deliveries to Guilford County.

Haque says they're also willing to help anyone who needs it, not just patients of theirs. He says anyone who needs one of these deliveries can just call his High Point or Asheboro office.