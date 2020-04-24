Doctors deliver 3 sets of triplets with another on the way

DENVER — Third time’s the charm for a Colorado couple who have been trying for three years to have a baby, KCNC reports.

Now they’re expecting triplets, and they’re not the only ones.

“We’re very excited. We’re very, very excited,” said Luisa Gallegos, who is expecting triplets.

These days, Luisa and Emilio Gallegos plan everything in threes: three cribs, three stroller and even onesies in threes.

The couple is now 34 weeks along with the three girls.

“We thought we were the only ones, honestly, expecting triplets,” Luisa said.

But the Gallegos babies will be the fourth set of triplets in a triplet boom at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

“I’m not sure it’s ever happened to us before,” said Dr. Bronwen Kahn, an Obstetrician & Gynecologist

The Gbusseh girls of Aurora were first when Meya, Maya and Maleya were born on March 5.

On April 13, the Kisler daughters were born: Guinevere, Carolina and Harmony.

Then a third set of triplets arrived on April 20.

Dr. Bronwen Kahn/Obstetrician & Gynecologist: “All of these babies are doing incredibly well,” Dr. Kahn said.

She says that despite anxiety about COVID-19, hospitals are extremely safe places to deliver babies.

“We on labor and delivery are not overwhelmed. We are kind of business as usual, aside from the fact that a lot of the time you can’t see our faces,” Dr. Kahn said.

The planned due date for the Gallegos girls is May 7.

“It’s scary, but at the same time it’s really the happiest moment for us,” Luisa said.