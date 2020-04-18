Disney’s Bedtime Hotline is back with a little bit of magic to help your child fall asleep

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The Disney Bedtime Hotline is the solution you've been waiting for

The Disney Bedtime Hotline is the solution you’ve been waiting for

Life amid the coronavirus pandemic can be difficult and stressful, so Disney is bringing its free Bedtime Hotline back to add a little magic to your child’s bedtime routine.

All parents need to do is call 1-877-7-MICKEY (877-764-2539) to let their kids hear one of five special, prerecorded greetings from Disney favorites Mickey, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy.

There is a limit of one message per call.

The hotline will run through April 30 and disappear at midnight in true Disney fashion.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter