Disney’s Bedtime Hotline is back with a little bit of magic to help your child fall asleep

Life amid the coronavirus pandemic can be difficult and stressful, so Disney is bringing its free Bedtime Hotline back to add a little magic to your child’s bedtime routine.
All parents need to do is call 1-877-7-MICKEY (877-764-2539) to let their kids hear one of five special, prerecorded greetings from Disney favorites Mickey, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy.
There is a limit of one message per call.
The hotline will run through April 30 and disappear at midnight in true Disney fashion.