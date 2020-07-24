Despite chance for online-only classes throughout academic year, UNC System schools won’t reduce tuition and fees

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — While it’s still unclear if students at UNC System schools will return to in-person classes this year, they’ll still be paying the same tuition and fees regardless. The UNC Board of Governors made that decision Thursday.

While some universities are cutting the cost of tuition when in-person classes move online, UNC System schools aren’t following suit.

“I don’t think it was a good decision,” a rising senior said. He declined to give his name but had no trouble providing his opinion.

“It’s them trying to recoup their losses when they had to refund us all after kicking us off-campus. I think it’s selfish and I don’t think it’s what Carolina really stands for,” he explained.

And he’s not alone. Students CBS 17 spoke with said they just don’t get as much out of virtual classes.

“It was a little bit hard to do group projects virtually which was the majority of my classes last semester,” Ashlin Elliot, graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in May.

“There’s been a lot of job loss, and economic instability and so I think people at this point really have a lot of stress,” Jeimy Mejia, graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in May.

The UNC Board of Governors voted Thursday to keep tuition and fees, that includes athletics and student activity fees the same this school year.

Here’s the resolution they passed:

The UNC System and each of its universities are preparing for the return of students for the fall semester. We recognize that some instructional formats for parts of the 2020-21 academic year may need to change in response to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is understandable that there will be questions about how our institutions will approach tuition and fees during this challenging time. From the perspective of this Board, it is important that our universities continue to operate and provide instruction and essential services, and the tuition and fees that we collect are important to sustaining this important mission not just for today’s students, but for the students who will attend our institutions in the future. Therefore, I move that the Board affirm that the tuition and fees charged for the 2020-21 academic year will remain in place and shall not be refunded by any institution regardless of any changes in instructional format that may occur for any part of the 2020-21 academic year.

“If they put the money that they’ve been taking in to getting us masks and trying to keep up the facilities, if they put that money into making online classes better, getting better materials for that we wouldn’t be having a problem,” that rising senior said.

“They have enough funding and they have enough resources to where they could you know try to limit the stress from the students of having to pay the full tuition,” Mejia said.