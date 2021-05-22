Demand for travel increases in Piedmont Triad

As more people get vaccinated and restrictions loosen, the demand for travel is soaring. A Greensboro travel agency is busy fielding calls from people eager to jet off for vacation.

Chuck Joyce says his team is taking 70 to 90 calls a day, not counting quote requests via email. They are helping people navigate travel post-pandemic and seeing pre-pandemic numbers.

“People have been cooped up for so long and so ready to go, and you missed a year. Almost a year and a half of travel. You know travel is something you can’t take back,” Joyce said.

As the demand spikes, supply is struggling to keep up.

“Some resorts and destination their capacity is still reduced. So until they open that up, you still got reduced capacity and high demand, so that’s bad combination if you wait,” Joyce said.

Travel advisors are seeing extremely high prices and warning people to book flights and car rentals sooner than later.

“At the airports, it seems the rental cars are still available. They are higher than they were. Probably 25% to 30%,” said David Bullins, a traveler.

As more people venture out, travel agents hope this is the start of a recovery and new relevance.

“It’s going to get easier I think. I hope and pray the hard part is over, but that’s what we are here for That’s the job we take. And right now, we’ve been more important than we have in the past for sure with all that is going on,” Joyce said.

Last week, nearly 12,000 passengers passed through the Piedmont Triad International Airport.