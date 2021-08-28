Delta Air Lines to make unvaccinated employees pay monthly charge; other businesses could follow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Delta Air Lines said unvaccinated employees will soon have to pay up if they are part of the company’s health insurance plan.

In a notice sent to staff by Delta Airlines CEO, the price of an average hospital stay for COVID is costing the company about $50,000 per person. To make up for costs, the company said starting Nov. 1 all unvaccinated employees will face a $200 monthly charge.

“We’ve always known that vaccinations are the most effective tool to keep our people safe and healthy in the face of this global health crisis. That’s why we’re taking additional, robust actions to increase our vaccination rate,” the CEO said in a memo to employees.

Health experts say 99.2 percent of the people being admitted to the ICU are unvaccinated.

“Once people do get into the hospital those bills are getting up to 60-70,000 dollars. And insurance companies are now saying that, ‘well there is a vaccine, there is a way to keep yourself out of the hospital, so now it is on you.” Chief Medical Officer at StarMed Primary and Urgent Care Dr. Arin Piramzadian said.

“If your actions are causing the company to spend more for this benefit, then they can raise the cost to you because you did that,” Legal analyst Chris Tritico said.

While some companies are adjusting due to the vaccine, health insurance agents are seeing an uptick in people wanting coverage.

“We’ve had quite a few people that have actually signed up for health insurance because they either had Covid or knew someone that had Covid,” The Jordan Insurance Agency Billy Jordan said.