Deliveries help fulfill needs for Triad refugee families hit hard by COVID-19

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting some communities harder than others, including hundreds of new North Carolinians living in the Triad.

Dev Bhandari of High Point has been helping fill in gaps by providing essentials to families in need.

“There is no barrier when it comes to supporting one another,” he said.

Bhandari said he got in contact with a single refugee family fighting a case of coronavirus. He said from there, the need grew.

“Within 24 to 72 hours of that conversation, I learned about six other people testing positive,” he said. “They didn’t have masks, sanitizer, gloves…or medication. They didn’t have any of that.”

Bhandari, who serves on High Point’s International Advisory Committee, contacted resettlement agencies and began fundraising. Within a few weeks, he raised over $4,000. So far, he’s reached more than 20 families in the Triad.

“It is so important for someone to jump in right on time, to support families who are in need,” he said.

Rob Cassell, the executive director of World Relief Triad said Friday that the organization has launched a Community Care Plan.

“Refugees work predominately in manufacturing, the service industries, the processing industries that have all been affected,” he said.

Cassell said the organization is helping clients navigate the unemployment insurance system and homeschooling with the added challenge of a language barrier.

“We’ve also transitioned our mental health services to teletherapy. We wanted to make sure this community who has already experienced trauma that we were able to check in and continue those mental health services as well,” Cassell said.

Bhandari said anyone wanting to help donate time or supplies can reach him directly at devb162@gmail.com.