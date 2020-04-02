Davie County reports first coronavirus death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. -- A person has died of the coronavirus in Davie County, according to Davie County Health and Human Services.

The patient, who was in their late 60s, died Wednesday. Health officials say they contracted the virus through community spread.

The county does not plan to release any other identifying information.

“It is a sad day for our community,” said Suzanne Wright, director of DCHHS. “This loss is one we all feel right now, and our hearts go out to the family. They will remain in our prayers. We realize this is a very difficult time for everyone, but now is the time to come together as a united front to control the spread of COVID-19. By following the standing guidance - stay home, maintain a safe distance of 6 feet from others, wash your hands after touching anything, and act as if everyone is contagious right now – we can keep this virus from continuing to attack our lives and health.”