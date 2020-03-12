Davidson County woman tests negative for coronavirus, remains under quarantine ahead of second test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County woman tested negative for the coronavirus, but that does not mean she's out of the woods yet.

"Wonderful news," the woman, who did not want to be identified, told FOX8. "I got a negative on my Corona test so that is wonderful, but I am being asked to continue to quarantine and re-test again on Saturday unless symptoms get worse."

She says, if her symptoms get worse, she's been told to call the hospital before going in.

She was tested for coronavirus Tuesday at her primary care doctor.

The woman provided FOX8 with several screenshots showing negative tests for flu and strep.

Her office visit paperwork noted exposure to COVID-19.

“It was a surprise that they were testing me, but it wasn't really a shock because of having contact with somebody whose family member had been confirmed,” she said.

The woman said she had aches and a fever, and explained that she planned to remain in her home with her husband until instructed otherwise.

“There's going to be a lot of Netflix, uh, Tylenol, ibuprofen, breathing treatments. That's pretty much it,” she said about her planned quarantine.

She noted that as of Wednesday afternoon, she had not been contacted about her possible exposure to others.

“I just hope I don't have it and I hope I haven't spread it to anybody. That's my biggest fear is that other people will get it and not have time to know in advance if they have special health issues,” the woman said.

She added that she was concerned, but not afraid. She told FOX8 she was thankful she did not have the flu.

“I wish we would all take the flu as serious as we're taking this and everybody get a vaccine. I mean, that's deadly and we just take it and we don't even worry about it as a society,” she said.

