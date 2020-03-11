Davidson County woman tested for coronavirus, waiting for results

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A Davidson County woman said she remains in self-quarantine after being tested for coronavirus Tuesday at her primary care doctor.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, provided FOX8 with several screenshots showing negative tests for flu and strep.

Her office visit paperwork noted exposure to COVID-19.

“It was a surprise that they were testing me, but it wasn't really a shock because of having contact with somebody whose family member had been confirmed,” she said.

The woman said she had aches and a fever, and explained that she planned to remain in her home with her husband until instructed otherwise.

“There's going to be a lot of Netflix, uh, Tylenol, ibuprofen, breathing treatments. That's pretty much it,” she said about her planned quarantine.

She noted that as of Wednesday afternoon, she had not been contacted about her possible exposure to others.

“I just hope I don't have it and I hope I haven't spread it to anybody. That's my biggest fear is that other people will get it and not have time to know in advance if they have special health issues,” the woman said.

She added that she was concerned, but not afraid. She told FOX8 she was thankful she did not have the flu.

“I wish we would all take the flu as serious as we're taking this and everybody get a vaccine. I mean, that's deadly and we just take it and we don't even worry about it as a society,” she said.

Doctors told her it would be several more days until her results were confirmed or denied.

She hoped for more guidance in the coming days.

“It would be nice to have some clear information,” she said. “Just to know that I'm protecting myself and other people around me properly.”

The director of the Davidson County Health Department said Wednesday they haven’t been notified by physicians about any tests sent to labs.

She explained that private companies are offering tests, so they aren’t able to track those numbers unless notified by providers.

