DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County Schools met on Monday evening after COVID-19. clusters were reported in the district’s schools.

The district has more than 370 students in quarantine after the first week of classes.

As of Friday, 58 students and 31 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, the district voted to mandate masks and will revisit the mandate in four weeks.