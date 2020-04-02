Davidson County Schools employee diagnosed with coronavirus after delivering meals to students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A Davidson County Schools employee has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to a news release from the school system.

On Wednesday, school officials learned that an employee at Midway Elementary School received the diagnosis based on symptoms. The patient has not returned a positive test at this time.

The employee last helped deliver food to students on March 25 and rode on a school bus.

Davidson County Health Department has informed everyone who came in close contact with that employee. They are advised to self-quarantine.

"All of us with the Davidson County Schools take the safety of our employees, our students, their families and our community very seriously," the district said.

Davidson County Schools disinfected the areas where they had been working before allowing anyone to return to those areas.

Because the school system has taken these steps, Midway Elementary School will continue to operate as a feeding site.

"We have and will continue to work with the Davidson County Health Department to safely resume operations and monitor all of our staff for symptoms of COVID-19 and respond accordingly," Davidson County Schools says.

Similarly, a Lexington City Schools employee who was also working to deliver food to students tested positive for the coronavirus.