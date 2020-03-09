Davidson County health leaders address coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County leaders addressed concerns about the growing international coronavirus outbreak during a meeting Monday morning.

Led by the Davidson County Board of Commissioners, the COVID-19 Davidson County Stakeholder Information Sharing Meeting included the county health department, EMS and representatives from local hospitals.

Officials offered an overview of the virus and the public health response.

Two presumptive cases of coronavirus have been identified in North Carolina.

According to state health officials, 19 people have been tested for coronavirus in North Carolina.

Governor Roy Cooper says North Carolina is in desperate need for more supplies promised by the federal government to test for COVID-19.



