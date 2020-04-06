Daughter speaks out after Fred Starr, longtime president of Thomasville Furniture, dies from coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A prominent local figure lost his life to the coronavirus, and his daughter says she never got to say goodbye.

Frederick Brown Starr, longtime president at Thomasville Furniture and Natuzzi, died April 1 due to complications from the coronavirus, according to Furniture Today.

His daughter, Anne, says her family believes he contracted the virus on a business trip.

The 87-year-old man was taken to the hospital on March 19 and released later that night.

She tells us Starr went back four days later when his symptoms got worse.

Hospital restrictions meant Starr's daughter couldn't be with him in his final moments.

"The most difficult part of this experience was the fact that once you're admitted, you're in isolation and there are no visitors," she said. "So he was alone. We never were able to be with him during this time to say goodbye."

Starr first joined Thomasville Furniture Industries in 1974 and became president and CEO in 1982.

In 2001, he came out of retirement to become President and CEO of Natuzzi Americas, headquartered in High Point. He left Natuzzi in 2008 and most recently has served as chairman and CEO of Thompson Traders.

Starr was also vice chairman of University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He also was chairman of the North Carolina Shakespeare Festival; board member and Honorary Chairman of the PGA Wyndham Championship; treasurer of Reynolda House Museum of American History; board member of High Point University; and board president of the Eastern Music Festival.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years and three children.

A private service for the family will be held followed by a memorial service at a date to be announced. Memorial donations can be made to the Eastern Music Festival, PO Box 22026, Greensboro, N.C. 27420.