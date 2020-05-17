Darius Rucker shares message of hope, encouragement amid coronavirus outbreak

Country star and South Carolina native Darius Rucker shared words of hope and encouragement Saturday to help fellow South Carolinians amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Rucker spoke in a video posted to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Facebook page.
In the video, Rucker says, “Harmony is the key to great music. It’s also the key to staying South Carolina strong in the face of challenges like COVID-19. To stop the spread and get things back to normal, we all have to do our part. If we stay careful, stay connected and spread caring, we’ll get through this”
Rucker will perform the national anthem ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway.