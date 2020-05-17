Darius Rucker shares message of hope, encouragement amid coronavirus outbreak

FILE – In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Darius Rucker performs on NBC’s Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. The Country singer couldn’t quite believe it when he was surprised this week with the news that his song “Wagon Wheel” was certified eight times platinum, making it one of the top five most popular country singles ever. On Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, Rucker stopped by the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to his items in an exhibit, but his label, Universal Music Group Nashville, surprised him with a plaque featuring eight platinum-colored records. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Country star and South Carolina native Darius Rucker shared words of hope and encouragement Saturday to help fellow South Carolinians amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rucker spoke in a video posted to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Facebook page.

In the video, Rucker says, “Harmony is the key to great music. It’s also the key to staying South Carolina strong in the face of challenges like COVID-19. To stop the spread and get things back to normal, we all have to do our part. If we stay careful, stay connected and spread caring, we’ll get through this”

Rucker will perform the national anthem ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway.