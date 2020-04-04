Cycling club hosts drive-thru food drive with Carabba’s in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Foothills Brewing Cycling Club partnered with Carrabba's of Winston-Salem to host a drive-thru and virtual food drive on Saturday for Second Harvest Food Bank.

"We are doing a donation towards the Second Harvest Food Bank. We’re accepting can goods, dry goods, any type of food that you might pick up for yourself or family at the grocery store. Non perishable," said Tena Winnicki, the food drive organizer

Daniel Butner, a managing partner with Carrabba’s, sponsors the Foothills Brewing Cycling Club.

He joined with them to volunteer for the food drive at Carabba's to help local food pantries, which are running low on essentials.

The food drive was held at the restaurant patio.

People who want to donate can drive up to the patio on the left side of the building (Total Wine Side) and hand off their donation.

There is also a virtual food drive happening at the same time as the drive-thru food drive.