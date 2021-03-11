CVS to expand COVID-19 vaccine offerings to 29 states, including NC

GREENSBORO, N.C. — CVS is nearly doubling the number of states where pharmacies will offer the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Saturday, the company said in a news release.

On March 13, CVS will expand vaccines to 29 states, including nine locations in North Carolina.

The full list of states and territories includes Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.

“We’re increasing the number of active stores and expanding to additional states as fast as supply allows, with the capacity to administer 20 to 25 million shots per month,” said Karen S. Lynch, president and chief executive officer for CVS Health. “We’re also focused on priority populations, including vulnerable communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic as well as teachers and school support staff.”

This includes nearly 1,200 stores.

Appointments will open on Saturday, and the first doses will be administered as early as Sunday.

Anyone interested in getting a vaccine must register on the CVS website or through the CVS pharmacy app. You can also call customer service at (800) 746-7287.

CVS will not offer walk-in vaccinations without an appointment.