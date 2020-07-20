Crowds gather at parties in Florida to spread COVID-19, sheriff says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Florida are planning to increase patrols in an effort to break up so-called COVID-19 parties,WFTV reports.

Sheriff Russ Gibson said the parties are planned gatherings at a rented home by people who are either trying to catch the virus or do not care if they do.

Since the hosts and attendees of the parties aren’t breaking any laws, deputies have limited options.

“These are recommendations by the CDC and that’s what we’re going by, but they’re not violating the law,” Gibson said. “There is no law.”

Gibson said he may be presenting plans to county attorneys and the board of county commissioners in order to change that.

“We don’t have the proper potential ordinances to take action,” he said.

Gibson said he planned to increase patrols, and that the majority of the parties happen over the weekend.

“We’re going to have extra patrols out there, especially when we know these parties are going on tonight, tomorrow night. Generally speaking, they’re on the weekends,” he said.