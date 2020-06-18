Crew member tests positive for coronavirus after Ace Speedway’s race in early June, Alamance County health officials say

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A crew member for a racing team that was involved with last week’s race at Ace Speedway has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Alamance County Health Department.

The race was held on June 6 before a court ordered the race track to comply with a temporary retraining order shutting down the track.

The name of the person who tested positive has not been released at this time.

Alamance County health officials say the patent was not a resident of Alamance County, and the county has not identified any clusters of cases linked to the Ace Speedway event.

The county has shared the event’s spectator information with state partners in order to do cross-referencing with cases in other jurisdictions as the health department says the overwhelming majority of spectators did not reside in Alamance County.

Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson responded following Gov. Roy Cooper’s order that ACE Speedway will be closed immediately.

Johnson says he asked for clarification when the executive order mentioned certain activities being exempt, and the governor’s office did not respond.

“It puts me in a heck of a position as a sheriff, and any sheriff in this state, to try to write a citation to enforce the governor’s order when in fact it’s a constitutional violation in my opinion and the other sheriffs in this state,” Johnson said.

He told FOX8 that he isn’t sure why ACE Speedway was singled out when he was told that multiple other speedways in North Carolina have been running for several weeks.

“The governor stepped up and issued an order of abatement of imminent hazard, which he could have done in the very beginning, and none of this would have been going on,” Johnson said.

During a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, Cooper said he was not specifically aware of other tracks. In the case of ACE Speedway, he says they were flagrantly violating the executive order on large gatherings.

Dr. Mandy Cohen with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services partnered with NASCAR to find a way to have the Coca-Cola 600, and they developed specific protocols for a safe event that were followed. She said they repeatedly asked for ACE’s compliance, but that didn’t work. Dr. Cohen says they need to show that they take this seriously.

Johnson says his original concern with being asked to issue ACE Speedway a citation was that it violated the first amendment of the Constitution.

“In his orders, he talked about the following are exempt: churches, weddings…and he stated other activities, which is covered under the first amendment,” Johnson said. “Paying to go see a race and be with your family is certainly a first amendment right. And with that order, I had a problem going and serving those citations.”

Johnson says a chief deputy and a major were sent to the speedway on Saturday and saw crowds with signs calling for unity.

“That puts it in a different light, too. They have a right to protest. Some people say ‘well, they paid money. Nobody else had to pay money.’ You have a right if you want to pay money and go in,” Johnson said.

He says he wants to work with Cooper, but he needs to be convinced that officials aren’t violating the rights of North Carolinians.

“I am concerned about the coronavirus and my citizens, but our Constitution was developed by our forefathers to govern the way law enforcement and everything else works in our society, and I hold that dear to my heart…let’s be level across the board,” Johnson said.

Cooper says local law enforcement has a duty to enforce the executive order and most want to work together. But if NCDHHS becomes aware of similar activity, they will take action.