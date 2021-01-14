COVID vaccinations now available to those 65 and older

GREENSBORO, N.C. – State health officials are taking new steps to get the COVID-19 vaccine out faster. Gov. Roy Cooper announced anyone 65 and older is eligible to get the vaccine. It had been limited to people 75 and older or health care workers. Cooper said this change matches the federal government recommendation.

Michael Twiggs can now get the COVID-19 vaccine. He’s 67-year-old and plans on making an appointment.

“I’m glad to hear it,” he said. “I have breathing problems. So far I’ve been lucky I haven’t been infected or anything like that.”

He’s concerned about the potential long wait time.

“Looks like we were fighting a losing battle there for a minute,” Twiggs said. “Now they have the vaccine coming out, but it’s hard to get a hold of them to get the shots.”

Cooper has offered help to counties for the rollout vaccine.

“I’ve mobilized the National Guard to help with this,” he said.

The National Gaurd is helping with operations at the High Point University Community Center site at Oak Hollow Mall in Guilford County.

“We are using some of the people in contact tracing who are helping with this, so getting these vaccines are critical,” Cooper said. “We’re also bringing in private companies and working on high through put sites.”

He’s asked health departments to use the entire vaccine allotment before requesting more from the state or federal government.

“The next few months are going to be tough regardless of how many people we vaccinate,” Cooper said. “We know that we will not be able to get the acquired immunity for several months.”

Vaccine appointments in Guilford County are booked until Jan. 21. Guilford County Communications Manager Worley Smith told FOX 8 crews are finalizing logistics to open time slots for people 65 and older at three locations. He expects an update about the next vaccine allotment from the state by the end of the week.

A spokesperson for Cone Health told FOX8 people 65 and older can register for an appointment starting Friday morning at 10 a.m. Appointments can be made online or by phone.