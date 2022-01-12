COVID tests being sent to schools in the Piedmont Triad

(WGHP) — The Biden administration is planning to distribute 10 million COVID tests per month to schools across the country.

It’s all part of an effort to keep schools open despite the record-breaking surge in cases related to the omicron variant.

“Whatever they can do to keep the kids safe that’s not going to hurt them, I’m fine with that,” said Dana Gordan, a parent.

Gordan was happy to hear the Biden Administration’s new announcement.

“They’ll have them on hand, and they will be available instead of looking for them in a shortage. That’s scary,” she said.

The administration will distribute five million free rapid tests and five million free PCR tests to K-12 schools each month.

The decision comes as the number of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 reaches record highs.

That’s causing some parents like Damik Grave to still worry about her children’s safety.

“If I had it my way, I would go back to remote. I have teacher friends and parents who stay at home. It’s difficult either way. It’s difficult whether you send your child to school because it’s not safe, and they are getting sick, but you have to stay at home anyway, so why not stay remote be safer and more come back when it’s all good?” Grave said.

“The best thing we can do is to keep children in schools because that’s the best way they can learn, so this will definitely help with that,” Swift said. “We know that some people have had a hard time getting tests in the community…especially in the schools where you have so many children, faculty and staff together to have testing offered in schools would be great.”

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services sent a release out Tuesday announcing more community testing sites. More at-home COVID tests are also on the way to the state.

“700,000 at home tests by the end of January,” Swift said.

Health officials say they are working to have the tests in schools by the beginning of February.

A spokesperson with the NCDHHS says they are in the process of identifying schools and figuring out where tests need to be allocated.