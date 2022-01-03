COVID testing sites across Triad closing due to inclement weather

(WGHP) — Due to ongoing weather issues, multiple sites offering COVID-19 testing will not open Monday.

In Greensboro, the testing site at Four Seasons Town Center will not be operating today. Initially, they had said they would open on a three-hour delay, but after assessing the conditions they decided not to open for Monday.

The Starmed COVID testing site at Four Seasons will NOT open today due to weather. The site is expected to reopen tomorrow. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/BGH3uPlNUI — Tess Bargebuhr (@Tessbargebuhr) January 3, 2022

The COVID-19 Testing Tent at UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden is closed today, Jan. 3, 2022 due to inclement weather as well, according to a press release.

Due to the ongoing weather situation and power outages, call or check the website of any testing location you may be trying to visit.

Officials anticipate being able to reopen tomorrow.