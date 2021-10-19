COVID testing policy set to start next month for City of Greensboro employees

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A testing policy will be in place for City of Greensboro employees starting next month.

“We are going to implement a testing policy on Nov. 1. The testing policy means our staff will get tested weekly for COVID,” said Interim City Manager Chris Wilson.

Wilson says workers can avoid the testing policy by getting vaccinated.

“This is a policy not forever like the mask mandate. We hope that as the trends in the right direction, we can peel that back,” Wilson said. “But we think this is the most appropriate thing to do as we head into the holiday season as our capacities are already challenged with anyone being out at this point.”