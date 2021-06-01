COVID testing down across the Triad; briefly spikes before Memorial Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Gone are the days of waiting hours in line to get tested for COVID-19. The demand for tests has slowed down as more people get vaccinated.

“Before and after the Christmas holiday was the height of our testing. We’re down significantly. We’re down at least 80 percent. It comes in little pockets,” said SAT Labs owner Paul Fribush.

Fribush says before holiday weekends, vacations, international trips and graduations, they’ll see a spike in testing. The Wednesday before Memorial Day weekend the state department of health and human services completed more than 30,000 tests—higher than the May average of about 25,600.

“A lot of things have changed because of COVID that are going to be with us for a long time. Testing is one of them,” Fribush explained.

It’s not all peaks and valleys. A Cone Health spokesperson told FOX8 the hospital system is seeing an overall decrease in testing along with Guilford county as a whole.

Fribush plans to keep his drive-thru rapid antigen tests at Triad Behavioral Resources running.

“We’re here as long as people need a test,” Fribush said.

While he does have people show up who have been exposed to the virus, that has greatly decreased with vaccines.