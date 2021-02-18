COVID-19 vaccines delayed on way to NC due to weather; appointments may be postponed, rescheduled

RALEIGH, N.C. — An ice storm could mean that COVID-19 vaccination appointments are postponed or rescheduled for North Carolinians, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The federal government said some shipments and deliveries of vaccine will be delayed this week due to severe weather, NCDHHS reports.

The state is working with the CDC and vaccine providers to help minimize the impact of these delays.

“At this time, Moderna vaccines have not been shipped this week and only a limited number of Pfizer vaccines have been shipped,” NCDHHS said. “Both Pfizer and Moderna have a backlog of orders due to weather.”

The state is recommending that providers look at their current appointments and on-hand supplies to decide whether or not postponing or rescheduling will be necessary.