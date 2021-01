RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Jan. 23 at the North

Carolina Zoo has been canceled, according to Randolph County Public Health.

Randolph County Public Health says that staff is contacting anyone who scheduled an appointment to discuss rescheduling.

Anyone who has not been contacted by Randolph County Public Health is asked to call the hotline at (336) 318-6227.