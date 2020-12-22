COVID-19 vaccinations for high-risk health workers and long-term care patients underway at Bur-Mil Clubhouse

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Health Department director anticipates seeing their first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine any day now.

A makeshift clinic at Bur-Mil Clubhouse will be where everyone identified in the Phase 1a group gets their shot. This is called the “jumpstart phase” and includes high-risk health workers and long-term care patients.

“Each of those employers are being contacted by the health department right now asking to put all of their employees on a list that are then eligible in Phase 1a, because they know the risk of their employees’ way better than the health department does,” said Don Campbell, the Guilford County Emergency Management Director.

On Monday, county officials walked FOX8 crews through the vaccination process.

People will be screened before they are directed to one of five stations to receive their shot. They will then be monitored for 15 minutes after getting vaccinated.

Even though we are making progress with the vaccine, health officials strongly encourage you to keep following COVID-19 prevention strategies so the virus doesn’t spread.

“What we are seeing is people with really good intentions continuing to get together and have meals with one another in homes, having Christmas parties, those types of things and that’s really where we are seeing a lot of the spread take place,” Campbell said.

Remember, a vaccine does not equal a quick fix.

“We know that the vaccine is going to work, but we need to give the vaccine a little bit of time to do that,” said Dr. Iulia Vann, the Guilford County Public Health Director.

The Bur-Mil Clubhouse will be the county’s only vaccine distribution site during Phase 1a. The health department says as we move into additional phases, they will set up more locations that are easy for people to access.